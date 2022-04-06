Topeka City Council votes to hire search firm to find city manager candidates

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka City Council moved forward with its search for the next city manager.

The City will pay Key Staffing $25,000 for consulting services. Key Staffing would receive an additional $7,500 to do a new search if the candidate leaves between six months and one year of being hired. Earlier than that, they’d do a new search for no additional fee.

Chief of Staff Bill Cochran is serving in the interim.

