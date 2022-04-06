Advertisement

Topeka City Council discusses potential NOTO bike ban

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka City Council members are considering a potential ban on bikes, scooters, and other wheeled devices on certain NOTO sidewalks and parks.

Some members supported the proposal in the name of safety while citing a similar ban already enacted on S Kansas Ave. But, Council member Brett Kell voiced concerns that the move would be too restrictive.

There was no vote on the matter Tuesday night.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Sterbenz
Off-duty Topeka Police officer arrested in domestic incident
Clesslynn Crawford
KBI: Shot that killed child in SE Kansas hostage incident was fired by police officer
Landon Turner, 12
12-year-old boy killed in Sunday morning car accident
The KU Men's Basketball team celebrates after a 72-69 national championship win over North...
Jayhawks back in Kansas for ‘welcome home celebration’
The KU Men's Basketball team celebrates after a 72-69 national championship win over North...
National Champ Jayhawks set to land in Topeka Tuesday afternoon

Latest News

Topeka City Council votes to hire search firm to find city manager candidates
Students, Staff of Maple Hill Elem. presented ‘Challenge Award’
USD 415 confirms students' families involved in fatal Brown Co. crash
USD 415 confirms students' families involved in fatal Brown Co. crash
The Shack
Fork in the Road: Local Topeka Hangout has been turning patties since the 1970s