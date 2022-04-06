Topeka City Council discusses potential NOTO bike ban

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka City Council members are considering a potential ban on bikes, scooters, and other wheeled devices on certain NOTO sidewalks and parks.

Some members supported the proposal in the name of safety while citing a similar ban already enacted on S Kansas Ave. But, Council member Brett Kell voiced concerns that the move would be too restrictive.

There was no vote on the matter Tuesday night.

