As spring blooms, BBB warns Kansans of lawn maintenance scams

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With plants finally blooming back to life, the Better Business Bureau has given Kansans some tips on how to avoid lawn maintenance scams.

The Better Business Bureau says a beautiful lawn can be both appealing and environmentally friendly, however, it said it can also take a lot of work and be a tricky project to do alone. It said lawn care under the best of circumstances can be challenging as extended periods of extreme weather, dull lawnmower blades, bugs, pests and heavy foot traffic can all lead to the need for extra care.

The BBB noted lawn care generally falls into three categories - landscaping, lawn maintenance and sprinkler systems. Before choosing a business, it said to evaluate the needs of the home as some specialize in one area, while others offer a variety of different services.

The Bureau said landscaping businesses design landscapes for designated areas, choose appropriate plants and provide and install the plants. It said lawn maintenance services usually include mowing, edging, weeding, treating for insect disease, weed control, shrub trimming, irrigation system checks and fertilizing. Meanwhile, it said sprinkler system and irrigation services include design installation and general maintenance and repair.

While many Kansans choose to make lawn maintenance a do-it-yourself project, the BBB said there are those that prefer to leave it to a professional. It said hiring a landscape contractor or lawn maintenance service can give homeowners the professional help they need.

Before residents choose a business, the Bureau noted they should research and gather information about it. Once they have chosen what services they need and a budget, it said they should get recommendations from friends and neighbors with nice lawns.

The BBB said residents should also ask for a lawn inspection. It said services that quote a price without seeing a lawn cannot be sure of what the lawn will need. It said businesses will sometimes charge to discuss specific landscaping ideas to protect themselves against clients who want to get their ideas and use them on their own. If residents contract with a business, it said they will often credit back for the initial fee.

The Bureau also said Kansans should have a clear scope of the work they want to be done before they ask for estimates. This includes defining the area and what needs to be done. When getting bids, it said to not compare apples with oranges and make sure each business has included the same services. Also, it said to be sure each business breaks down the cost in the same way - per visit, month, year, etc.

The BBB noted residents should ask for references and pictures of other jobs a business has installed or maintained. If possible, it said to visit the locations to get a first-hand look at the quality of the work. It also said to ask the references about their experiences before, during and after the work was done.

Next, the Bureau said residents should get specifics on prices and be clear on what services are included by a business. It said residents should ask for detailed instructions and be prepared to follow them if they ever need to do it on their own. It also said to ask questions like is payment for a single project or ongoing maintenance, is payment by the mow or by the month, what happens if weather hinders the service, is edging included, what is done with clippings and if there are service charges.

The BBB indicated residents should check to see if the lawn care provider needs a license to work in the area. In particular, it said they may need a license to apply pesticides. It also said to check of the business provides liability and workman’s compensation insurance in the event an accident happens on the job. It said residents should check for a certificate of insurance.

The Bureau said a good indication the business is legit is if they are a member of a professional organization. It said professional organizations like the National Association of Landscape Professionals keep members informed on new developments, methods, safety, training, research and regulations. It said most associations have a code of ethics for members. It said affiliation is one indication a company strives for quality in its work.

The Bureau also noted residents should get everything in writing and read all agreements and contracts carefully. It said to ensure the contract contains all topics discussed and premises made and to document the duration and expected results of the service. Some are unaware contracts can be open-ended, which means they renew until the client specifically terminates the service. It said to also make sure the process is understood. The contract should list the quantity, size, and types of plants and other materials. It also said to look for guarantees and refund policies as some make special offers. Others may offer refunds if they fail to meet expectations. It also said to ensure a copy of every document is obtained.

The BBB said residents should ask about timing and safety as well. It said they should know if the work will be done if they are home or away, if there are safety precautions needed before the work starts, if pesticides will be used and how to keep pets safe, and to stay apprised of weather conditions.

Lastly, the Bureau noted Kansans should get receipts for any money paid. It said it is better to pay by check or credit card, however, if a cash payment is made, customers should be sure to get written verification from the business with a list of labor and material charges covered by the payment.

