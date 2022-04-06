Advertisement

Shawnee Co. helps connect inmates with mental illness to programs, services

By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Department of Corrections is being recognized for helping connect inmates with mental illness to the right treatment programs and services.

Shawnee County is one of only four Kansas counties to be nominated as a Stepping Up Innovator County, a nationwide initiative to address mental health issues in jails.

Department of Corrections Director, Brian Cole, said they have collaborated with Valeo, area hospitals, Shawnee County courts, and law enforcement for the last year on the project. He said they collect and share data to help identify those with serious mental illness, so they can get them the help they need and end the cycle in jail.

“It really establishes a foundation for us to actually put paper to pen, letting us know what our problem is and how big the problem is,” he continued saying, “It also allows us to identify how many people we actually see in the department of corrections and how tough is it to get them out and find them services.”

Douglas County, Johnson County, and Reno County are others being recognized as Innovator Counties in Kansas.

