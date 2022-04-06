Salina Police identify man found dead in Smoky Hill River near Bill Burke Park

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man who was found dead in the Smoky Hill River near Bill Burke Park in Salina has been identified.

The Salina Police Department says officers have identified the body which was found in the Smoky Hill River around 10 a.m. on April 2. The man has been identified as Patrick L. Johnston, 73, of Salina.

Just before 10 a.m. on April 2, officers said they were called to Bill Burke Park, 1501 E. Crawford St., with reports of a body floating face down in the Smoky Hill River.

When they arrived, officers said they found Johnston dead in the river between the Crawford St. and Iron Ave. bridges.

Officers said they are investigating how Johnston may have died and are seeking information from the public about his whereabouts and what he may have been doing before his death.

Johnston’s last known address was 2140 E. Crawford in Salina. His next of kin has been notified.

Police originally said they did not suspect foul play.

If anyone knew Johnston or had been in contact with him between March 2 and April 2, they should contact Detective Randy Constantino or Sgt. Kyle Tonniges at 785-826-7210.

