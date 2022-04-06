Ribbon cut on new SNCO Family Planning Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new family planning program with the Shawnee Co. Health Department is ready to open.

The Health Department held an official ribbon-cutting ceremony for its family planning program on Wednesday. It is said to provide services such as preventing and achieving pregnancy.

The program will talk about the client’s reproductive plan, and effective family planning methods, along with pregnancy testing and counseling under Title X (10). The Health Department explained that the range of family planning services does not include abortion as a method of family planning.

According to Manya Schmidt, a nurse practitioner, the service fees will be adjusted based on the family’s income.

“Our services are federally funded through Title X (10), and they are offered on a sliding scale basis, so the fees will be adjusted based on the family’s income,” said Schmidt.

The hope is for the program to offer more care for others who need access to it.

“We are hoping that that will open and make available our services to a much wider range of people who might not otherwise be receiving the services,” said Schmidt.

According to Schmidt, the creation of this program came from a community needs survey that revealed gaps in health services.

