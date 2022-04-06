Advertisement

RCPD searches for woman following alleged probation, offender registration violations

Julie Turner
Julie Turner(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police are looking for a woman after she allegedly violated both her probation and the Offender Registration Act.

The Riley County Police Department says officers are searching for Julie Turner, 39. It said she has an active warrant for her arrest following a probation violation and a violation of the Offender Registration Act.

Turner stands at 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds. Her total bond has been set at $50,000.

If anyone has information about Turner’s whereabouts, they should call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

