Parade for national champion Jayhawks to be held Sunday afternoon

By Zoe Brown
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) – A time and location for the parade celebrating the Jayhawks big win has been confirmed.

According to a reliable source, it will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday in Lawrence.

The parade will go along Mass(achusetts) Street, going from 6th Street to 19th Street.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates and further details.

