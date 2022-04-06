Advertisement

Man arrested in connection with DUI after Riley County crash

A 19-year-old St. George man was arrested in connection with driving under the influence...
A 19-year-old St. George man was arrested in connection with driving under the influence following a two-vehicle, injury crash Monday evening just north of Manhattan, authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was arrested in connection with driving under the influence following a two-vehicle, injury crash Monday evening just north of Manhattan, authorities said.

The collision was reported around 5:42 p.m. near the intersection of Tuttle Creek Boulevard and S. Dam Road.

According to Riley County police reports, a 1996 Ford Crown Victoria driven by Eli Joseph Smith, 19, of St. George, collided with a 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage driven by Philip Clark, 64, of Clay Center.

Authorities said the Mitsubishi was traveling north on Tuttle Creek Blvd. when it collided with the Ford after it entered the intersection.

Riley County police said Clark was transported to Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan for treatment of a laceration to the head and chest pain. Clark’s condition wasn’t available early Wednesday.

Smith was arrested in connection with driving under the influence. Smith was booked into the Riley County Jail in Manhattan and was released after posting a $750 bond, Riley County police officials said.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The KU Men's Basketball team celebrates after a 72-69 national championship win over North...
Jayhawks back in Kansas for ‘welcome home celebration’
Customers bite into juicy burgers at The Shack in Southeast Topeka.
Fork in the Road: Local Topeka Hangout has been turning patties since the 1970s
A fatality crash was reported early Tuesday just south of Powhattan in Brown County,...
USD 415 confirms students’ families involved in fatal Brown Co. crash
The KU Men's Basketball team celebrates after a 72-69 national championship win over North...
National Champ Jayhawks set to land in Topeka Tuesday afternoon
Landon Turner, 12
GoFundMe created for family who lost one son in Sunday accident, left other potentially paralyzed

Latest News

Riley County police were investigating an aggravated burglary after a woman reported someone...
Woman reports someone kicked in door while she was home in Manhattan
A 9-year-old boy was transported to a Wichita hospital after he suffered serious injuries in...
Boy, 9, injured Tuesday evening in likely accidental shooting in Junction City
Riley County police said this week that they are investigating the theft of catalytic...
Catalytic converters stolen off 3 work trucks in Manhattan
We're also honoring Kylie Peterman for her work in Special Olympics.
Class of 2022: Good Kids from Manhattan High School