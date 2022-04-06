Man arrested in connection with DUI after Riley County crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was arrested in connection with driving under the influence following a two-vehicle, injury crash Monday evening just north of Manhattan, authorities said.

The collision was reported around 5:42 p.m. near the intersection of Tuttle Creek Boulevard and S. Dam Road.

According to Riley County police reports, a 1996 Ford Crown Victoria driven by Eli Joseph Smith, 19, of St. George, collided with a 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage driven by Philip Clark, 64, of Clay Center.

Authorities said the Mitsubishi was traveling north on Tuttle Creek Blvd. when it collided with the Ford after it entered the intersection.

Riley County police said Clark was transported to Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan for treatment of a laceration to the head and chest pain. Clark’s condition wasn’t available early Wednesday.

Smith was arrested in connection with driving under the influence. Smith was booked into the Riley County Jail in Manhattan and was released after posting a $750 bond, Riley County police officials said.

