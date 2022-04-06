KU fans welcome back the national champions at Memorial Stadium

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Fans took to the stands of Memorial Stadium to congratulate the 2022 NCAA National Champions.

“We are just here to celebrate our boys, and congratulate them for all the hard work they gave, we are just proud of them and they achieved their goals, they helped us look good, helped Kansas look good,” said student Josepha Camseu.

While fans say the players put the University of Kansas on the map, the players would say the fans are as large a part of the success as they are.

“I just want to say thank you all again, it’s been a tough journey and lots of ups and downs but everyone stuck together and this is what Jayhawk basketball is all about,” said Remy Martin.

“You have shown us love no matter what is going on, you all support us night in and night out, you are the best fans in the world. This means a lot to us but it means more bringing it back or for you,” said Jalen Wilson.

” I appreciate you guys from the bottom of my heart,” said Ochai Agbaji.

In the crowd, a group held a sign saying “KU basketball has taught them to never give up” and Bill Self says that is a perfect example of what KU basketball stands for.

“I would say this team has been pretty resilient, we say the same thing in a way, the two greatest comebacks in the history of the NCAA finals was provided by the Kansas Jayhawks. This is why you go to a school like Kansas, there is no guarantee these things will happen but there is always a chance and we have had numerous chances and to punch the ticket twice is pretty special,” he said.

