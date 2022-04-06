Advertisement

Kansas ranks as one of best states in nation to camp in

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s a home on the range all right, Kansas has been ranked in the top half of states that are the best to camp in.

With campers getting ready for nice weather and open parks, LawnLove.com says where you pitch your tent could make or break the night under the stars.

To mark the start of the season, the global lawn care service said it ranked 2022′s Best States for Camping, and Kansas ranked in the top half.

To find which states are better to camp in than others, LawnLove said it looked for states with plenty of high-quality campgrounds and easy access to state parks, national parks and trails. It said safety and affordability also influenced the rankings.

Kansas ranked as the 24th best state to camp in with an access rank of 47, a cost rank of 2, a quality rank of 8, a supplies rank of 33 and a safety rank of 10.

The Sunflower State was also found to have the fifth-fewest acres of national and state parks. However, it also had the second-lowest average price for camping rentals.

The states that ranked the absolute best for camping are as follows:

  1. California
  2. Washington
  3. Minnesota
  4. Michigan
  5. Florida

The states that ranked the worst are:

  1. Nevada
  2. Alabama
  3. Mississippi
  4. Delaware
  5. Rhode Island

To see where other states fall or to read the full study, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customers bite into juicy burgers at The Shack in Southeast Topeka.
Fork in the Road: Local Topeka Hangout has been turning patties since the 1970s
The KU Men's Basketball team celebrates after a 72-69 national championship win over North...
Jayhawks back in Kansas for ‘welcome home celebration’
A fatality crash was reported early Tuesday just south of Powhattan in Brown County,...
USD 415 confirms students’ families involved in fatal Brown Co. crash
The KU Men's Basketball team celebrates after a 72-69 national championship win over North...
National Champ Jayhawks set to land in Topeka Tuesday afternoon
Landon Turner, 12
GoFundMe created for family who lost one son in Sunday accident, left other potentially paralyzed

Latest News

Julie Turner
RCPD searches for woman following alleged probation, offender registration violations
Manhattan aggravated burglary
Woman reports someone kicked in door while she was home in Manhattan
Kansas Highway Patrol
Two vehicles collide Wednesday morning on US-75 highway north of Topeka
Sgt. Charlie Bowman and Rebel
First Topeka Police K9 handler passes away