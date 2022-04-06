Kansas ranks as one of best states in nation to camp in

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s a home on the range all right, Kansas has been ranked in the top half of states that are the best to camp in.

With campers getting ready for nice weather and open parks, LawnLove.com says where you pitch your tent could make or break the night under the stars.

To mark the start of the season, the global lawn care service said it ranked 2022′s Best States for Camping, and Kansas ranked in the top half.

To find which states are better to camp in than others, LawnLove said it looked for states with plenty of high-quality campgrounds and easy access to state parks, national parks and trails. It said safety and affordability also influenced the rankings.

Kansas ranked as the 24th best state to camp in with an access rank of 47, a cost rank of 2, a quality rank of 8, a supplies rank of 33 and a safety rank of 10.

The Sunflower State was also found to have the fifth-fewest acres of national and state parks. However, it also had the second-lowest average price for camping rentals.

The states that ranked the absolute best for camping are as follows:

California Washington Minnesota Michigan Florida

The states that ranked the worst are:

Nevada Alabama Mississippi Delaware Rhode Island

To see where other states fall or to read the full study, click HERE.

