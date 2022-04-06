Advertisement

Kansas Head Coach Bill Self reflects on emotional path to national championship

Leaving the court Monday night inside the Caesar’s Super Dome in New Orleans after his second career national championship win, Kansas Head Coach Bill Self immediately asked where his family was.(KWCH)
By Braxton Jones
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (KWCH) -Leaving the court Monday night inside the Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans after his second career national championship win, Kansas Head Coach Bill Self immediately asked where his family was. It’s no secret Self’s life off the court had intertwined with his life on it this season, but he never let that get in the way. After Monday night’s historic win, he had a moment to reflect on this run and those who’ve been on it.

Bringing another national championship to Kansas had been a goal for Self since the Jayhawks broke through for their first title in 20 years in 2008. Since that run, he had teams that were more talented than this year’s national-championship group, but maybe not as connected.

Self often talked about how much this team like to play for one another all season. But after the national championship, he revealed that he’d never felt as close to a team as he did to this year’s Jayhawks. Self’s players added comfort in tough times throughout the season after the death of his father. After winning a title Monday night he was able to share a special moment with his mother.

“And when you go through stuff and when individuals go through stuff, everybody deals with crap, But I never said a word to these guys about anything I was going through, but they rose their own level to a level that propped me up,” Self said. “This is what makes coaching the best, because players can learn from coaches, but certainly coaches can learn from players.

