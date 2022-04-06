Kansas Gas Service asking people to be “Dig Heroes”

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Gas Service is celebrating National Safe Digging Month with their “Dig Heroes” initiative.

Kansas Gas Service Manager of Public Relations Dawn Tripp said the heroes represent the variety of customers and community partners they serve -- gardeners, contractors, excavators, and homeowners.

Those who are going to dig should call 811 two days ahead before the project starts. The gas service will find lines in the area and make sure you can see where not to dig by putting down a marker, whether it’s spray paint or a flag. There’s no charge to you for this service.

If you do hit one, leave the area immediately and call 911.

She said it’s a month-long campaign for a year-round message.

”By calling, you really are reducing the risk of any unplanned outages in your neighborhood or community and we’re really concerned about reducing the risk of any injury should you hit a line unexpectedly it could cause injury or worse.”

You can pledge to be a hero and be entered in a raffle for a $100 gift card.

According to the gas service website, operators with underground facilities near your planned excavation are notified by Kansas 811. This includes natural gas and power utilities, communications companies, cities, and towns. Operator crews or their subcontractors mark their underground facilities with spray paint or flags, or they tell you that they have no lines in the area. Be sure to check your ticket before digging to ensure that all utilities have been notified. You can recognize the type of line marking by using a color code available here.

