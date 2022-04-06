Injury crash reported Wednesday morning on US-75 highway north of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of an injury crash early Wednesday on US-75 highway just north of Topeka.

The collision was reported around 7:49 a.m. on N.W. US-75 highway near 62nd Street.

Two vehicles were reported to have been involved in the crash.

There were no immediate reports on injuries.

The Soldier Township Fire Department and American Medical Response ambulance were responding to the scene, in addition to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

