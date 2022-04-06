Advertisement

Injury crash reported Wednesday morning on US-75 highway north of Topeka

A two-vehicle injury crash was reported early Wednesday on US-75 highway just north of Topeka.
A two-vehicle injury crash was reported early Wednesday on US-75 highway just north of Topeka.(MGN)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of an injury crash early Wednesday on US-75 highway just north of Topeka.

The collision was reported around 7:49 a.m. on N.W. US-75 highway near 62nd Street.

Two vehicles were reported to have been involved in the crash.

There were no immediate reports on injuries.

The Soldier Township Fire Department and American Medical Response ambulance were responding to the scene, in addition to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

