Hundreds of fans welcome Jayhawks home after national title win

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Before the celebration, hundreds of fans turned out to be the first to welcome the Jayhawks home!

The team landed at Topeka Regional Airport around 3 this afternoon.

A lot of these fans have been out there welcoming home the Jayhawks from tournament games for years, but this time they welcomed home national champions.

The cheers from the championship game, carried over into the Jayhawks homecoming.

As the team made their way through the terminal, Ochai Agbaji carried the trophy with pride.

“Man it feels great holding this, this is what we worked for all year, for real,” said Agbaji.

Each player, wearing a piece of the net cut down after their championship win, made sure to stop by and sign autographs for fans.

It’s amazing we have the best fans in the nation, they come out and support every time so its good to be hear with everybody,” said KJ Adams Jr.

“Its great man, its great we’re just signing autographs for everyone they’re great, we love them,” said Christian Brown.

Coach Self and several of the players say Topeka never fails to make them feel loved.

Topeka has always supported us so well and you know when we won it on 0′8 also so I knew there would be a good turnout.

Coach Bill Self was the last one on the bus, making sure every fan got his autograph or a picture.

