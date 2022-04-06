Gov. Kelly celebrates opening of new fire station in Johnson County

EDGERTON, Kan. (KCTV) -- Kansas Governor Laura Kelly was in Edgerton this morning, celebrating the opening of a newly constructed fire station.

She joined Johnson County Fire District #1 for a “hose uncoupling ceremony” to celebrate the opening of Fire Station #81.

The new fire station is located at 33364 W. 191st St., according to the fire district’s website. From now on, board meetings will be held there.

“With this new station, the equipment to help, and the leadership to guide them, Johnson County Fire District #1 is primed and ready to continue answering the call, whether right here in Johnson County – or across the state,” the governor said.

A press release from the governor’s office notes that Johnson County Fire District #1 is part of the Johnson County Wildland Fire Taskforce.

That taskforce was deployed to Hutchinson to fight the Cottonwood Complex Fire in March.

“Their job is a calling that transcends zip code as they continue living out that motto of ‘stronger together,’” she said. “I am proud of their work, and I’m pleased to celebrate the district’s new chapter.”

Below are some pictures of the governor at today’s ceremony.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.