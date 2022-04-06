Advertisement

Fire closes Highway 77 south of Marysville

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT
MARYSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire has Highway 77 south of Marysville closed as crews attempt to extinguish it.

The Marysville Police Department took to Facebook on Wednesday afternoon, April 6, to ask residents to avoid the area of Highway 77, south of Marysville.

MPD said the highway has closed due to a fire as first responders attempt to get it under control.

