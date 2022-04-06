Family takes to social media after wrong man is arrested in KCK

Earvin Nunnally and his family.
Earvin Nunnally and his family.(KCTV5 News)
By Angie Ricono and Cyndi Fahrlander
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - After days of trying to free a man from jail, a KCK family took to social media to get results. And it worked.

Earvin Nunnally’s sister created a post on Wednesday and urged everyone to “Share! Share! Share!”

In the post, Shakedra Nunnally calls out the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department for having the wrong man behind bars.

Nunnally pleads with police to match fingerprints and urges authorities “to do better.”

In just a couple hours, the post was shared nearly 100 times. Comments offered support for the family. Someone finally tagged television stations, including KCTV5 Investigative Reporter Angie Ricono. They also tagged Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree.

Dupree responded, “Thanks for tagging me. I will look into this today.”

All the attention paid off. When we asked for a statement, the district attorney’s office responded:

Earvin Nunnally’s attorney has confirmed that charges are dropped and that the arrest was a mistake.

Nunnally was released and clearly confused and stunned about what happened.

“I want an apology and lost wages and accountability that this wasn’t me,” Nunnally said.

KCK police offered this explanation:

The family calls the situation crazy and humiliating.

