Cranial surgery for daughter needed sooner than Topeka family planned

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After new symptoms were discovered in a Topeka girl who needs cranial surgery, her operation will be pushed up an entire month - leaving the family just shy of what is needed to cover her expenses.

The family of Aspen Campbell, a Topeka girl in need of cranial surgery, says they got some unsettling news on Wednesday, April 5 - Aspen’s surgery will need to be moved up as soon as possible.

In December 2021, Aspen was diagnosed with Craniosynostosis - a rare birth defect where the bones in a baby’s skull form together too quickly.

The family said while on the phone with the Dallas team they voiced concerns about Aspen’s lack of sleep and the way she holds her head when she cries. The doctor told them the next available appointment he had for them was May 3 - a month before they had anticipated Aspen’s surgery.

The family said there is a possibility that there is pressure on Aspen’s brain and that she is in pain, and the only way to fix it is with surgery.

Aspen’s mother, Chelsea Fisher, said it was relieving to have her concerns validated by medical professionals.

The family said as of Wednesday, they have almost raised the entire $60,000 needed to cover the procedure and that Aspen will begin supplements to build healthy blood cells before her procedure.

However, the family said insurance will not cover Aspen’s injections, which can cost up to $2,000 apiece, so they are looking into options to continue to raise funds to cover all medical expenses, including travel. Anything raised beyond what is needed to get Aspen the care she needs will be donated back to the community.

For now, the family said fundraisers have been paused so that they may spend time together in the weeks ahead of Aspen’s surgery. However, Aspen merchandise will continue to be sold at their business Midwest Float and Wellness Center until they are sold out. Coffee mugs, tumblers, bracelets and t-shirts run between $3 and $30.

Monetary donations will also continue to be accepted and can be mailed to 2021 SW Brandywine Lane, Ste. 220, Topeka, KS 66614. The family also has Venmo and Cashapp options - @aspens-allies and $AspensAllies respectively.

