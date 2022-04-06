Congresswoman calls for suspension of federal gas tax as CEOs testify over price-gouging allegations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As gas and oil CEOs line up to testify over allegations of price-gouging, Congresswoman Sharice Davids has again called for the suspension of the federal gas tax.

As oil and gas company CEOs testify before Congress over price-gouging allegations, U.S. Representative Sharice Davids (D-KS) says she continued her efforts to get Kansans immediate relief at the pump through the suspension of the federal gas tax.

Rep. Davids has repeatedly called on President Joe Biden and congressional leaders to move forward on long-term energy and inflation solutions - including fixing supply chains, making more goods in America, and investing in the nation’s clean energy economy.

Davids noted she has been focused on lowering costs for Kansans, including gas prices. She said she urged her colleagues to investigate potential price gouging by the oil and gas companies who are before Congress on Wednesday, April 6, who have made record profits despite rising gas prices.

The Congresswoman said she also introduced legislation to suspend the federal gas tax through the end of 2022, which could save Kansans 18 cents per gallon as prices reach new highs.

After voting for bipartisan sanctions against Russian oil, Davids said she also called on President Biden to immediately protect American consumers from uncertainty and rising prices during the extraordinary circumstances. She said this would also include a temporary suspension of the federal gas tax.

Following Davids’ call to action, she said President Biden released 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. He has also now authorized the largest release in history which will provide a bridge to increased supply.

Davids indicated she remains committed to long-term energy and inflation solutions. She said she urged the President to protect Kansans from being used for leverage by dictators in the future through investments in renewable and alternative fuels, which is a position shared by former Navy Secretary Ray Mabus.

Lastly, Davids said she met with President Biden and New Democrat Coalition leaders last week to continue to push for bipartisan legislation that would fix the supply chain and make goods in America - not China.

For more information about how Davids is working to lower costs for Kansans, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.