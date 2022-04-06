Complete with confetti, Stormont Vail celebrates expansion of cancer center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health will expand its cancer center to give the hospital more space for new patients in need.

The groundbreaking ceremony, complete with confetti, was dedicated to the expansion of the Cotton O’Neil Cancer Center. The expansion will add exam rooms, a pharmacy, and a space for a multi-disciplinary team to see many patients at the same time, according to President and CEO of Stormont Vail, Dr. Rob Kenagy.

“We are so very pleased to be here today to commemorate, to remember, and celebrate the expansion of our cancer center,” said Kenagy.

The new expansion will also be a place to consolidate the infusion center.

“We will be consolidating our infusion center here in a new space, offering opportunities for more patients and in a very convenient and atheistic atmosphere.”

The Cotton O’Neil Cancer Center sees more than 2,000 new patients a year. The project is expected to finish by June 2023.

The Cancer Center is located at 1414 SW 8th Ave.

