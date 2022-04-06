Advertisement

Complete with confetti, Stormont Vail celebrates expansion of cancer center

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health will expand its cancer center to give the hospital more space for new patients in need.

The groundbreaking ceremony, complete with confetti, was dedicated to the expansion of the Cotton O’Neil Cancer Center. The expansion will add exam rooms, a pharmacy, and a space for a multi-disciplinary team to see many patients at the same time, according to President and CEO of Stormont Vail, Dr. Rob Kenagy.

“We are so very pleased to be here today to commemorate, to remember, and celebrate the expansion of our cancer center,” said Kenagy.

The new expansion will also be a place to consolidate the infusion center.

“We will be consolidating our infusion center here in a new space, offering opportunities for more patients and in a very convenient and atheistic atmosphere.”

The Cotton O’Neil Cancer Center sees more than 2,000 new patients a year. The project is expected to finish by June 2023.

The Cancer Center is located at 1414 SW 8th Ave.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customers bite into juicy burgers at The Shack in Southeast Topeka.
Fork in the Road: Local Topeka Hangout has been turning patties since the 1970s
The KU Men's Basketball team celebrates after a 72-69 national championship win over North...
Jayhawks back in Kansas for ‘welcome home celebration’
James Oliver Meredith, Jr.
Topeka man arrested after allegedly driving tow truck into house, beating man, stealing gun
Landon Turner, 12
GoFundMe created for family who lost one son in Sunday accident, left other potentially paralyzed
A fatality crash was reported early Tuesday just south of Powhattan in Brown County,...
USD 415 confirms students’ families involved in fatal Brown Co. crash

Latest News

USD 415 offering counseling services, man warns of driving on back roads following deadly crash...
USD 415 offering counseling services, man warns of driving on back roads following deadly crash in Powhattan
For the eighth year in a row, the Topeka Police Department has received agency accreditation.
For the 8th consecutive time, TPD received its agency accreditation
Flowers and WWE action figure at the crash scene near 170th Road and Goldfinch Road in...
USD 415 offering counseling services, man warns of driving on back roads following deadly crash in Powhattan
Stormont Vail Health will expand its cancer center to give the hospital more space for new...
Complete with confetti, Stormont Vail celebrates expansion of cancer center