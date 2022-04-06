Chiefs add to d-line with latest signing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Chiefs have made another addition, adding another body to their defensive line.

The team announced they have signed defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth.

Introducing the newest member of the Chiefs' defensive line...Taylor Stallworth! He recorded 22 pressures last season in 16 games with Indianapolis.



Welcome to KC, Taylor! pic.twitter.com/UluEHTfAHK — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) April 5, 2022

Stallworth has been in the league for four seasons; spending two with the Saints and more recently two with the Indianapolis Colts.

The defensive lineman finished last season with three sacks, 12 quarterback hits, and 22 pressures. Those pressures were the most for any lineman with less than 350 snaps last season.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.