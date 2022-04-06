Advertisement

Chiefs add to d-line with latest signing

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Chris Williams (66) and defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth...
Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Chris Williams (66) and defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth (95) watch from the sideline at the end of the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Chiefs have made another addition, adding another body to their defensive line.

The team announced they have signed defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth.

Stallworth has been in the league for four seasons; spending two with the Saints and more recently two with the Indianapolis Colts.

The defensive lineman finished last season with three sacks, 12 quarterback hits, and 22 pressures. Those pressures were the most for any lineman with less than 350 snaps last season.

