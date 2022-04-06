Advertisement

Central Topeka crash late Wednesday morning sends one to hospital

One person was transported to the hospital after a two-car crash late Wednesday morning at S.W. 12th and Buchanan in central Topeka, authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was transported to the hospital after a two-car crash late Wednesday morning at a central Topeka intersection, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at S.W. 12th and Buchanan.

Police at the scene said a white Chevrolet Impala was westbound on S.W. 12th when it collided with a brown Ford Focus that was northbound on Buchanan.

S.W. 12th is a through-street at that location while Buchanan is controlled by stop signs for both north- and southbound traffic.

An occupant in the Ford was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a Topeka hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

No other injuries were reported.

Both vehicles had substantial damage and had to be towed from the scene.

