Catalytic converters stolen off 3 work trucks in Manhattan

Riley County police said this week that they are investigating the theft of catalytic converters from three work trucks in Manhattan.(Associated Press)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police are investigating the theft of catalytic converters off three work trucks in Manhattan.

The thefts were reported around 7:19 a.m. Monday in the 5900 block of Executive Court in Manhattan.

Riley County police officials said catalytic converters were cut off and stolen from work vehicles at Miller Pipeline Co.

The estimated loss in the case is was listed at approximately $4,500. 

Anyone with information may call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at (785) 593-7777.

