Brown Co. Sheriff warns residents of Evergy scam

By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Brown Co. Sheriff has warned residents of yet another scam circulating the area - this time the caller states they are from Evergy.

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant says residents should be aware of yet another scam circulating the area. He said residents have reported they have been contacted by someone who claims to be from Evergy.

Sheriff Merchant said the caller states residents are behind on their utility bill and if payment is not made within half an hour, their electricity will be cut.

Evergy representatives said they have had many reports of this scam and has assured the Sheriff that the call does not originate from any of its employees.

Sheriff Merchant has suggested residents hang up immediately if they receive such a call.

If residents have been a victim of this scam, they should notify their local law enforcement agencies immediately.

