Boy, 9, injured Tuesday evening in likely accidental shooting in Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A 9-year-old boy suffered serious injuries Tuesday evening in what police were calling a likely accidental shooting on the north side of Junction City.

The JC Post reports the incident occurred just after 7 p.m. Tuesday outside a house in the 2000 block of Northwind Drive.

Junction City Police Capt. Cory Odell told the JC Post that two brothers, ages 9 and 11, ”were messing around in some capacity with a loaded firearm and it appears that one accidentally shot the other.”

Odell said the firearm was a handgun and that the 9-year old boy suffered a wound to the body.

The JC Post said the injured boy was taken by Emergency Medical Services to Geary Community Hospital in Junction City before being life-flighted to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita for treatment.

Odell said that the shooting occurred outside the house where the boys lived at 2007 Northwind Drive.

The name of the 9-year old boy hasn’t yet been released by authorities. The boy’s condition wasn’t available early Wednesday.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.