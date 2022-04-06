Advertisement

Boy, 9, injured Tuesday evening in likely accidental shooting in Junction City

By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A 9-year-old boy suffered serious injuries Tuesday evening in what police were calling a likely accidental shooting on the north side of Junction City.

The JC Post reports the incident occurred just after 7 p.m. Tuesday outside a house in the 2000 block of Northwind Drive.

Junction City Police Capt. Cory Odell told the JC Post that two brothers, ages 9 and 11, ”were messing around in some capacity with a loaded firearm and it appears that one accidentally shot the other.”

Odell said the firearm was a handgun and that the 9-year old boy suffered a wound to the body.

The JC Post said the injured boy was taken by Emergency Medical Services to Geary Community Hospital in Junction City before being life-flighted to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita for treatment.

Odell said that the shooting occurred outside the house where the boys lived at 2007 Northwind Drive.

The name of the 9-year old boy hasn’t yet been released by authorities. The boy’s condition wasn’t available early Wednesday.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

