AG honors Kansans for outstanding service to victims of crime

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five Kansans have been honored by the Attorney General for their outstanding service to victims of crime in the Sunflower State.

In a video presentation as part of 2022′s virtual Crime Victims’ Rights Conference, AG Schmidt announced Danielle Thompson, of the Kansas Department of Corrections, as the recipient of the Outstanding System-Based Advocate Award.

At KDOC, Schmidt said Thompson started the very first facility-based BIP group in Kansas and now supervises one of the largest in the state. In managing the KDOC Batterer Intervention Program, he said Thompson directly enhances safety for both the victims and the greater community because of her commitment to victim safety and offender accountability within the work.

“[Thompson] works collaboratively within the correctional system to ensure policies and programming are reflective of victims’ needs and overall safety. By helping to reduce recidivism in those who cause harm, Danielle is ensuring a safer future for existing victims of domestic violence and preventing potential harm for countless more,” colleague Mary Stafford said.

Schmidt also announced the Ford County Attorney Victims Services Unit was honored with the Outstanding Victim Service Organization Award. Staff includes Tiffanie Askew, director, and victim service assistants Idania Muniz, Gretchen Webster, Marissa Ruiz and Maria Cruz.

The AG noted the victim started to provide victim services to victims at court in Ford Co., however, the unit has grown to meet the needs of victims in Western Kansas now serving victims in Ford, Meade, Kiowa, Clark and Comanche counties. A unit is also dedicated to help those at the Dodge City Police Department and Ford Co. Sheriff’s Office.

“I have witnessed the lengths to which each advocate goes to ensure not only that the victim is afforded their constitutional rights, but to ensure that each victim is treated with respect, dignity, and professionalism,” Meade Co. Attorney Clay Kuhns said. “These advocates dedicate countless hours, at all hours of the day, providing services for victims.”

Schmidt said Detective Steven Meyer of the Wichita Police Department was also honored as the recipient of the Outstanding Criminal Justice Service Award for Law Enforcement. He said Det. Meyer has served WPD for 26 years. He spent the first 22 as a patrol officer, field training officer and school resource officer, then was promoted to the rank of detective.

As a detective, the AG said Meyer has served as the task force officer for the FBI Human Trafficking Task Force where he has worked with multiple agencies and successfully charged cases at both the state and federal levels as lead investigator. He said Meyer is currently assigned to the Exploited and Missing Child Unit where he investigates child physical and sexual abuse cases.

“Steve supports all aspects of the CAC and will lend a hand when his fellow detectives or the advocates need his help - day or night. He is always the one you know will answer the phone and be there,” Toni Baker of the Child Advocacy Center of Sedgwick County said. “His heart is huge and he deserves some recognition for all the hard work and sacrifices he makes each and every day.”

Locally, Schmidt said he honored Abilene native and current member of the Sunflower CASA of Manhattan Jennifer Anguiano with the Outstanding Community Based Advocate Award. He said she has been at Sunflower CASA of Manhattan for nearly two decades and has described the highlight of her career as being able to advocate for incredibly brave children during some of the most difficult moments in their lives.

Carson Kober, executive director of the Sunflower CASA project, said during Anguiano’s time, she has served as interim executive director for the organization three times as she carried her own caseload as a CASA and supervised over 1,000 cases.

“She has been a rock for the organization–never losing focus of what matters–being an advocate for child victims in our community,” Kober said.

Last, but not least, the AG honored Connie Cahoone of SOS, Inc., in Emporia, with the Community Champion Award. He said Cahoone has been executive director of SOS, Inc., since June 2012. She came to SOS after a career in banking but decided to give back to the Emporia community and put her talents and efforts toward creating change. She led a capital campaign to raise over $4 million for SOS, which allowed it to purchase and renovate a building to better meet the needs of crime victims.

“Beyond statistics, Connie is an outstanding leader and mentor who gives 110% devotion. It takes an exceptional, devoted and driven individual to have a vision this immense and successful,” colleague Tara Schnakenberg said. “The vision becomes a full reality under Connie’s leadership. We are so grateful for Connie’s leadership and accomplishments which will have a lasting impact in our community for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse and neglect, and child witnesses of domestic violence/assault.”

The annual recognition happened during the 24th Annual Crime Victims’ Rights Conference, hosted virtually this week by Governor Laura Kelly and the AG.

