Advertisement

For the 8th consecutive time, TPD received its agency accreditation

For the eighth year in a row, the Topeka Police Department has received agency accreditation.
For the eighth year in a row, the Topeka Police Department has received agency accreditation.
By Tori Whalen
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the eighth year in a row, the Topeka Police Department has received agency accreditation.

The accreditation was made official on April 2, 2022.

During the process, TPD says the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc. (CALEA) examined the department’s policies, processes, and practices against internationally accepted public safety standards. According to TPD, CALEA is considered the gold standard for public safety agencies.

“The Topeka Police Department is honored to be counted among the impressive list of CALEA certified law enforcement agencies across the globe,” said Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles. “It is tangible validation of a proud Topeka tradition of striving for excellence in policing professionalism.”

The accreditation will last for the next four years and after that, the agency will be up for accreditation once again. To learn more about CALEA, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customers bite into juicy burgers at The Shack in Southeast Topeka.
Fork in the Road: Local Topeka Hangout has been turning patties since the 1970s
The KU Men's Basketball team celebrates after a 72-69 national championship win over North...
Jayhawks back in Kansas for ‘welcome home celebration’
A fatality crash was reported early Tuesday just south of Powhattan in Brown County,...
USD 415 confirms students’ families involved in fatal Brown Co. crash
The KU Men's Basketball team celebrates after a 72-69 national championship win over North...
National Champ Jayhawks set to land in Topeka Tuesday afternoon
Landon Turner, 12
GoFundMe created for family who lost one son in Sunday accident, left other potentially paralyzed

Latest News

FILE
Fire closes Highway 77 south of Marysville
Ricky Prato
Topeka teacher thanks local programs for aid on journey to become licensed
We're also honoring Kylie Peterman for her work in Special Olympics.
Class of 2022: Good Kids from Manhattan High School
FILE
Kansas ranks as one of best states in nation to camp in