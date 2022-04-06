For the 8th consecutive time, TPD received its agency accreditation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the eighth year in a row, the Topeka Police Department has received agency accreditation.

The accreditation was made official on April 2, 2022.

During the process, TPD says the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc. (CALEA) examined the department’s policies, processes, and practices against internationally accepted public safety standards. According to TPD, CALEA is considered the gold standard for public safety agencies.

“The Topeka Police Department is honored to be counted among the impressive list of CALEA certified law enforcement agencies across the globe,” said Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles. “It is tangible validation of a proud Topeka tradition of striving for excellence in policing professionalism.”

The accreditation will last for the next four years and after that, the agency will be up for accreditation once again. To learn more about CALEA, click here.

