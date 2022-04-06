$51 million COVID-19 bonus headed to Kansas health care workers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas health care workers are in for a bonus for their outstanding work during the COVID-19 pandemic - of about $51 million.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says $51 million in bonuses is headed to Medicaid home and community-based service providers in June 2022. She said the bonuses will benefit about 24,000 direct support workers in the Sunflower State and each employee could receive up to a $2,000 bonus.

“Our direct care workers have worked tirelessly to provide exceptional care to vulnerable Kansans during the pandemic and beyond,” Gov. Kelly said. “We recognize the hard work direct care workers do, and we’ll build on this opportunity as an incentive to recruit and retain qualified staff.”

Kelly noted provider agencies will get a payment amount based on the number of current direct care workers and immediate supervisors. She said all funds will go straight to direct service workers and their immediate supervisors.

Additionally, the Governor indicated as an incentive to bring more direct support workers to the field, agencies will get $1,500 per new staff member for a recruitment bonus.

Kelly said the bonus payments have been made available through the American Rescue Plan Act, which was signed into law in March 2021 to provide enhanced federal funds for Medicaid HCBS through a single-year 10% increase to the state’s Federal Medical Assistance Percentages.

The Governor noted the FMAPs are the percentage rates used to decide the amount of matching federal funds allocated each year for state expenditures to social services and state and medical insurance programs.

Kelly said the funds will be distributed by the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. She said the distribution plan has received federal approval and is meant to improve access to quality services and increase capacity for Kansans, including those with disabilities and behavioral health challenges, to receive care in their homes and communities and to serve as a catalyst to enhance provider staffing.

