40,000 lbs. of food available to distribute for families

Families took a slight detour Thursday to go to the Harvesters Food Distribution at the Kansas...
Families took a slight detour Thursday to go to the Harvesters Food Distribution at the Kansas Neurological Institute, but the event had a decent turnout.
By Tori Whalen
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The food distribution is back at the Kansas Neurological Institute (KNI) and is planned for Thursday.

Starting Thursday, April 7, at 9:30 a.m., 40,000 lbs. of nutritious food will be distributed to families on a first-come, first-serve basis. No I.D. is required to receive food.

The event is a drive-through distribution starting at the east entrance of KNI. For families interested in the event, just go to the intersection of SW 21st and Randolph, turn south, and follow the signs.

Volunteers are needed for the event and can receive food if requested. The volunteers would have to arrive at 8:30 a.m.

The distribution is sponsored by the Harvesters Community Food Network and the Town and Country Christian Church.

