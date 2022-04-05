Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Jayhawks back in Kansas for ‘welcome home celebration’

By Chris Fisher
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Live Coverage from Topeka’s Forbes Field and Memorial Stadium as the National Champion KU Men’s basketball team returns to Kansas.

The team touched down in Topeka around 3 p.m. and signed autographs with fans until around 3:30 before departing for Lawrence.

The stream will resume when they arrive to David Booth Memorial Stadium for a “welcome home celebration.” Arrival time is expected to be approximately 4:15 p.m.

You can also watch the coverage live from the 13 NEWS Streaming App -- available to those who have a Roku, FireTV, Apple TV, and select smart TVs. Just search “13 NEWS” and download for free.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Sterbenz
Off-duty Topeka Police officer arrested in domestic incident
Clesslynn Crawford
KBI: Shot that killed child in SE Kansas hostage incident was fired by police officer
Landon Turner, 12
12-year-old boy killed in Sunday morning car accident
The KU Men's Basketball team celebrates after a 72-69 national championship win over North...
National Champ Jayhawks set to land in Topeka Tuesday afternoon
Kansas celebrates with the trophy after their win against North Carolina in a college...
Adjustments earn Bill Self second national title at Kansas

Latest News

FILE
AG urges EPA to waive summer E15 ban to protect wallets at the gas pump
FILE
Following national title win, Jayhawks invited to return to Maui
Burlington Police are attempting to identify the pair in this photo after a shoplifting incident.
Burlington Police attempt to identify two in alleged Hoover’s Thriftway shoplifting incident
FILE - Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby speaks during NCAA college football Big 12 media days...
Big 12 Commissioner to step away from role, pave way for new blood
McConnell Air Force Base
Head of U.S. Air Force visits McConnell Air Force Base, meets with Airmen over weekend