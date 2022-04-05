WATCH LIVE: Jayhawks back in Kansas for ‘welcome home celebration’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Live Coverage from Topeka’s Forbes Field and Memorial Stadium as the National Champion KU Men’s basketball team returns to Kansas.

The team touched down in Topeka around 3 p.m. and signed autographs with fans until around 3:30 before departing for Lawrence.

The stream will resume when they arrive to David Booth Memorial Stadium for a “welcome home celebration.” Arrival time is expected to be approximately 4:15 p.m.

You can also watch the coverage live from the 13 NEWS Streaming App

