Volunteers called on to help maintain, restore historic Kansas battlefield

By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT
WELLSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Volunteers have been called upon to help maintain and restore the historic Black Jack Battlefield and Nature Park on Park Day, April 9.

At 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, the American Battlefield Trust says history buffs, community leaders and preservationists will help maintain and restore various historic sites as part of Park Day - the organization’s annual hands-on preservation event.

American Battlefield Trust said thousands of volunteers across the nation will participate in the 26th annual volunteer day.

The organization said this will mark the 15th year that the Black Jack Battlefield and Nature Park, 163 E 2000 Rd., in Wellsville, will be one of the sites to benefit from Park Day-related activities.

American Battlefield Trust said volunteers are needed at Black Jack Battlefield to help upgrade nature trails, clear brush, remove invasive plants, pick up litter and debris from winter storms, and generally spruce up the park to get ready for 2022′s season.

The organization said there will be work for both adults and children. Volunteers should have work gloves, wear sturdy clothes and footwear, and consider bringing appropriate tools. It said water and food will be provided.

