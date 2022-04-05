Advertisement

Two injured Monday evening in Wilson County collision

Two people suffered serious injuries in a Monday evening collision about four miles west of Chanute in Wilson County, authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHANUTE, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people suffered serious injuries in a Monday evening crash in Wilson County in southeast Kansas, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 5:55 p.m. Monday on K-39 highway, just west of Yale Road. The location was about four miles west of Chanute.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2017 Nissan Altima was traveling east on K-39 when it crossed the center line and entered the westbound lanes of traffic.

The Nissan then struck a 1998 Dodge Ram pickup truck on its driver’s side.

After the impact, the Nissan left the roadway and came to rest in the east ditch.

The Dodge Ram, meanwhile, entered the ditch, rolled multiple times and went back into the roadway, the patrol said.

The driver of the Dodge Ram, Tomi J. Hayden, 27, of Fort Scott, was transported to Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. The patrol said Hayden wasn’t wearing her seat belt.

A passenger in the Dodge Ram, Cameron J. Audette, 22, of Vero Beach, Fla., was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita for treatment of serious injuries. The patrol said Audette wasn’t wearing his seat belt.

Both occupants of the Nissan were reported to have been uninjured. They were identified as Jerold T. Elliott, 40, who was driving the car; and Katrina S. Elliott, 47, of Chanute, both of Chanute. The patrol said both were wearing their seat belts.

