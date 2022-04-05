Tuesday forecast: Warm with late day showers/storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be the warmest day of the work week with a cold front this afternoon bringing cooler temperatures the rest of the week.

A storm system that will be developing in the northern plains will continue to send down cloud cover and some sprinkles at times the next couple days however the best chance for rain will be late today into this evening.

The rain will not be widespread or heavy. In fact most areas will likely stay dry but there is a low threat for t-storms with severe weather not expected.

Normal High: 64/Normal Low: 41 (WIBW)

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low-mid 70s. Wind S/W 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph. Slight chance of showers/t-storms after 4pm.

Tonight: Slight chance of showers/storms before 1am otherwise decreasing clouds late. Lows in the upper 30s-low 40s.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs in the low-mid 60s. Winds W 15-30, gusts up to 45 mph. A fire weather watch is in effect from Manhattan to the west.

Another cold front Wednesday night into Thursday will bring highs down into the 50s for Thursday and Friday. Gusts around 35 mph on Thursday with gusts closer to 30 mph on Friday are expected to end the week as well.

The weekend warms back in the 60s on Saturday and 70s on Sunday with the mild weather continuing into early next week with a chance for storms. The storms early next week will need to be monitored for a low risk of severe weather. Obviously way too far out for specifics but something to keep in mind.

Taking Action:

Slight chance of rain this afternoon into this evening. A few storms may develop leading to a lightning hazard however severe weather is not expected. Not everyone will get rain and if you do, it’ll likely still be less than 0.10″.

Burning is not recommended the rest of the week. Saturday may be a window where we’ll get a break from the strong winds or any wind shift where you could do some burning.

The Royals home opener is Thursday and it’s going to be chilly, highs will be around 50° with gusts 35 mph. The good news is, as the series continues Saturday and Sunday the weather will be much warmer. Temperatures will be near or below freezing Friday and Saturday mornings.



