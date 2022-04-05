Topeka named one of most surpsingly cool towns to buy a home for $150K or less

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Capital City has been named as one of the five most surprisingly cool towns where a home can be bought for $150,000 or less.

Topeka made the Market Watch Picks list for its family-friendly options.

Also on the list was Wichita Falls, Texas, for a mix of arts and outdoors, Rockford, Ill., for its plenty of cultural options and Syracuse, N.Y., for its downtown culinary scene.

Last - but not least - Little Rock, Ark., made the list for a thriving nightlife.

