Topeka named one of most surpsingly cool towns to buy a home for $150K or less
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Capital City has been named as one of the five most surprisingly cool towns where a home can be bought for $150,000 or less.
Topeka made the Market Watch Picks list for its family-friendly options.
Also on the list was Wichita Falls, Texas, for a mix of arts and outdoors, Rockford, Ill., for its plenty of cultural options and Syracuse, N.Y., for its downtown culinary scene.
Last - but not least - Little Rock, Ark., made the list for a thriving nightlife.
To see the full report, click HERE.
