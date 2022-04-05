Advertisement

Topeka named one of most surpsingly cool towns to buy a home for $150K or less

By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Capital City has been named as one of the five most surprisingly cool towns where a home can be bought for $150,000 or less.

Topeka made the Market Watch Picks list for its family-friendly options.

Also on the list was Wichita Falls, Texas, for a mix of arts and outdoors, Rockford, Ill., for its plenty of cultural options and Syracuse, N.Y., for its downtown culinary scene.

Last - but not least - Little Rock, Ark., made the list for a thriving nightlife.

To see the full report, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Sterbenz
Off-duty Topeka Police officer arrested in domestic incident
Clesslynn Crawford
KBI: Shot that killed child in SE Kansas hostage incident was fired by police officer
Landon Turner, 12
12-year-old boy killed in Sunday morning car accident
Kansas celebrates with the trophy after their win against North Carolina in a college...
Adjustments earn Bill Self second national title at Kansas
Kansas guard Christian Braun celebrates after scoring against North Carolina during the second...
Rock Chalk Champions: KU wins 4th National Title

Latest News

Customers bite into juicy burgers at The Shack in Southeast Topeka.
Fork in the Road: Local Topeka Hangout has been turning patties since the 1970s
Cool towns to buy a home for $150K or less
Capital City ranks as one of most surprisingly cool towns to buy a home for $150K or less
KU national champions gear
Jayhawks fans line up early to get national championship gear in Topeka
FILE - 2021 Ad Astra Award is given during the 2020 Annual dinner.
Kansas Chamber honors historic Wichita business with 2022 Ad Astra Award