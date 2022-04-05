Advertisement

Topeka fans relive a moment of history when Jayhawks become National Champs

When the buzzer finally hit zero, it was a surreal moment for the Topeka Jayhawk Club fans.(WIBW)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Jayhawks fans took to Wings Etc. to cheer on their home team Monday night.

“My reaction is excitement, I thought we were going to lose it,” said Michael Timmerman, KU fan.

“I can’t even imagine. we were out of it, we’re back in it. The whole second half we’re kind of leading the whole way,” said John Sprague, a Jayhawk Club member.

This was a moment many fans were waiting 14 years to relive.

“Even if you’re not a fan, if you’re a K-State fan, when Kansas plays you root for Kansas, and I think it helps Kansas,” Timmerman added. “It’s great for the university and the recruiting. bill self did a great job.”

The Topeka Jayhawk Club returned to wings etc. to watch the championship game to cheer on their home team.

But a few Carolina fans were in their midst.

“KU has a really good team, really good team. i don’t think they can handle Carolina full-court press honestly, I really don’t,” said Raven Knight, a North Carolina fan.

“You got to support your team either way and might as well do it around a group of people even though they might not agree,” said Kori Meyer, North Carolina fan.

Though, North Carolina fans felt confident. The Jayhawks remained optimistic.

“In 2008, I bought a t-shirt, but it was red and it had 2008 on it. I was kidding with the audience here at Wings etc. last night, saying I want a new shirt with the championship of 2022,” Hershel Stroud, a Topeka Jayhawk Club member. “I know it’s going to come through, I feel it in my bones and I got old bones.”

“It’s our time, I think this year is our year,” one KU fan emphasized. “Rock Chalk Jayhawk, of course”

Many fans now have a chance to get a new championship shirt.

Academy says they have championship shirts on deck, and doors open at 9 am.

Dicks Sporting Goods also has gear.

