Advertisement

Study: Record number of road rage shootings happening in U.S., peaking during pandemic

A gun-control advocacy group found that last year was one of the deadliest on record for the U.S.
A gun-control advocacy group found that last year was one of the deadliest on record for the U.S.(Source: Eric Popper via CNN)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A recent study found road rage shootings are on the rise in the U.S.

Everytown for Gun Safety and Support Fund, a gun-control advocacy group, found 44 people a month were killed or injured in road rage shootings last year, double the average reported in 2019.

And over the last three years, the numbers have increased, according to the advocacy group.

Overall, 728 road rage shootings happened in 2021, the highest number in the six years the group said it has recorded such incidents. And it amounts to someone getting injured or killed every 17 hours.

The group said it doesn’t know what’s causing the increase in road rage shootings, but the pandemic and its effects have brought all kinds of new stressors into people’s lives and worsened existing ones.

The study reports it gathered information from the gun violence archives database, a nonprofit database that gathers and verifies data from law enforcement and government, along with other sources.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Sterbenz
Off-duty Topeka Police officer arrested in domestic incident
Clesslynn Crawford
KBI: Shot that killed child in SE Kansas hostage incident was fired by police officer
Landon Turner, 12
12-year-old boy killed in Sunday morning car accident
Kansas celebrates with the trophy after their win against North Carolina in a college...
Adjustments earn Bill Self second national title at Kansas
Kansas guard Christian Braun celebrates after scoring against North Carolina during the second...
Rock Chalk Champions: KU wins 4th National Title

Latest News

President Joe Biden applauds as former President Barack Obama arrives on stage during an event...
Biden, Obama mark 12 years under Obama’s health care law
President Joe Biden delivers a speech at the Royal Castle, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Warsaw,...
Democratic, GOP Senate bargainers agree on $10B to fight COVID
FILE
City cleans, sanitizes area of Kansas River to help keep homeless population healthy, safe
FILE - President Joe Biden and U.S. allies have worked together to levy crippling economic...
US official: US, allies to ban new investments in Russia
(FILE)
Capital City to hold e-cycyling event to help bridge digital divide