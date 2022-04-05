Advertisement

Students, Staff of Maple Hill Elem. presented ‘Challenge Award’

State Board of Education member, Ann Mah, presented Maple Hill Elementary School Principal, Kari Kephart, presented with the Challenge Award.(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MAPLE HILL, Kan. (WIBW) - Students and staff at Maple Hill Elementary School were recognized for their accomplishments based on the Kansas math and reading assessment results.

The Kansas State Department of Education Board member, Ann Mah, presented the Challenge Award to Maple Hill Elementary School on Tuesday.

The Confidence in Education Task Force determines the winners of the Challenge Awards, to acknowledge the importance of public education.

The Challenge Award program recognizes schools continuing to increase student achievements while facing social and economic challenges within their districts.

“To know that our students and our staff are still going strong, still doing their best, you know, it definitely is…is great to be recognized for that.” Maple Hill Elementary School Principal, Dr. Kari Kephart says.

Students received a special snack in honor of their academic success to help the school reach this honor. Maple Hill Elementary School serves 100 students in grades Pre-K through 5th grade, in Maple Hill, Kansas.

