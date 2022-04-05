RCPD Communications Center begins accreditation process

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department’s Communications Center has started the process to become CALEA accredited.

The Riley County Police Department says it has officially started the process for the Public Safety Communications Accreditation Program through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies - CALEA.

“RCPD has held Law Enforcement Accreditation for a long time and we’ve seen the benefit of having those standards,” said RCPD Support Captain Brad Jager. “We want to ensure the same professional level of service to the community with our Dispatchers who are the initial First Responders for Riley County.”

The Department said its Communications Center will undergo a 5-phase process to earn accreditation - which started with Tuesday’s enrollment. It said a period of internal self-assessment comes before a formal CALEA assessment of implemented policies and procedures with a final commission review and decision to follow.

Finally, RCPD said the Communications Center will be responsible for maintaining compliance and seeking re-accreditation. It said the Center will strive to comply with all 207 standards of the PUblic Safety Communications Accreditation Program.

“Our Communications Center is an integral piece of RCPD’s operation and continues to place itself at the forefront of emergency response practice and procedure,” said Interim Director Kurt Moldrup. “Accreditation ensures these standards remain intact into the future.”

The Department said the voluntary program will provide the Communications Center with a process to internally review and assess its operations and procedures. It said the program will require staff to collect and analyze important data with overall goals which ensure staff accountability, making sound operational and administrative decisions, and promote leadership within the center.

RCPD said accreditation in the Communication Center will focus on quality assurance, interoperability, emerging 911 and dispatch technologies, risk analysis, asset security, resources access, contemporary training, and a range of other operational functions.

The Department noted the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials International, Inc., (APCO International), is the leading communications membership association and partners in the development and maintenance of the CALEA Standards for Public Safety Communications Agencies Manual which are subject to ongoing review and revision.

RCPD said it has held Law Enforcement Accreditation through CALEA since 1991 - when it became the first Nationally Accredited law enforcement agency in the state of Kansas.

