Advertisement

President congratulates Jayhawks on championship win, invites team to White House

Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji shoots over North Carolina guard Leaky Black during the second half...
Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji shoots over North Carolina guard Leaky Black during the second half of a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas Jayhawks received warm congratulations and an invitation to the White House from President Joe Biden after Monday’s championship win.

While President Joe Biden says his bracket may have not survived the NCAA March Madness Tournament, he could still not be more proud of both champions - the University of Kansas Jayhawks men’s team and the University of South Carolina Gamecock’s women’s team.

Your schools, your nation, and your president are proud of you

President Joe Biden

The President noted he is excited to host visits for both teams at the White House.

The Jayhawks will return to Lawrence around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, after they land at Forbes Field in Topeka around 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Sterbenz
Off-duty Topeka Police officer arrested in domestic incident
Clesslynn Crawford
KBI: Shot that killed child in SE Kansas hostage incident was fired by police officer
Landon Turner, 12
12-year-old boy killed in Sunday morning car accident
Kansas celebrates with the trophy after their win against North Carolina in a college...
Adjustments earn Bill Self second national title at Kansas
Kansas guard Christian Braun celebrates after scoring against North Carolina during the second...
Rock Chalk Champions: KU wins 4th National Title

Latest News

Customers bite into juicy burgers at The Shack in Southeast Topeka.
Fork in the Road: Local Topeka Hangout has been turning patties since the 1970s
Cool towns to buy a home for $150K or less
Capital City ranks as one of most surprisingly cool towns to buy a home for $150K or less
KU national champions gear
Jayhawks fans line up early to get national championship gear in Topeka
FILE
Topeka named one of most surpsingly cool towns to buy a home for $150K or less
FILE - 2021 Ad Astra Award is given during the 2020 Annual dinner.
Kansas Chamber honors historic Wichita business with 2022 Ad Astra Award