President congratulates Jayhawks on championship win, invites team to White House

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas Jayhawks received warm congratulations and an invitation to the White House from President Joe Biden after Monday’s championship win.

While President Joe Biden says his bracket may have not survived the NCAA March Madness Tournament, he could still not be more proud of both champions - the University of Kansas Jayhawks men’s team and the University of South Carolina Gamecock’s women’s team.

Your schools, your nation, and your president are proud of you

The President noted he is excited to host visits for both teams at the White House.

My brackets may have been wrong, but I could not be more proud of the @GamecockWBB and @KUHoops for their NCAA championship wins. Your schools, your nation, and your president are proud of you. I’m looking forward to your visit to the White House. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 5, 2022

The Jayhawks will return to Lawrence around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, after they land at Forbes Field in Topeka around 3 p.m.

