Newton man injured when car hits bridge pillar in Harvey County

A 21-year-old man suffered serious injuries Monday afternoon when the car he was driving left...
A 21-year-old man suffered serious injuries Monday afternoon when the car he was driving left Interstate 135 and struck a bridge pillar in Newton, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEWTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A man suffered serious injuries Monday afternoon when the car he was driving left a Harvey County highway and struck a bridge pillar, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 1:40 p.m. Monday on Interstate 135 in Newton.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 Nissan Altima was northbound on I-135 when it veered to the right and entered the ditch. The car continued north in the ditch for more than 400 feet before striking a bridge pillar.

The driver, Coby Wayne Lollis Madueno, 21, of Newton, was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita for treatment of serious injuries.

The patrol said Lollis Madueno wasn’t wearing his seat belt.

