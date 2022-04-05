Advertisement

National Champ Jayhawks set to land in Topeka Tuesday afternoon

The KU Men's Basketball team celebrates after a 72-69 national championship win over North Carolina.(Mitchel Summers)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas men’s basketball team has made plans to return to the Sunflower state Tuesday afternoon.

The Jayhawks will come home with the NCAA National Championship trophy in hand, after Monday’s 72-69 win over the North Carolina Tarheels.

The team will tentatively land at Topeka Regional Airport at 3 p.m. They will then head to KU’s Memorial Stadium for a celebration in Lawrence.

We will post further information as it becomes available.

