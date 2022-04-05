National Champ Jayhawks set to land in Topeka Tuesday afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas men’s basketball team has made plans to return to the Sunflower state Tuesday afternoon.

The Jayhawks will come home with the NCAA National Championship trophy in hand, after Monday’s 72-69 win over the North Carolina Tarheels.

The team will tentatively land at Topeka Regional Airport at 3 p.m. They will then head to KU’s Memorial Stadium for a celebration in Lawrence.

We will post further information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.