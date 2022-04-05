Motorcycle collides with deer early Tuesday in Geary County
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILFORD, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a motorcycle-deer collision early Tuesday near Milford Lake in Geary County
The collision was reported at 3:48 a.m. Tuesday on US-77 highway, about three miles south of Milford.
According to the Geary County Sheriff’s Office, Luke M. Holt, of Milford, was traveling south on a blue 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when a deer entered the roadway, striking his bike.
Geary County sheriff’s officials said the motorcycle sustained “disabling damage” and was towed from the scene by a wrecker service.
There were no immediate reports of injuries to Holt.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
