Moran introduces legislation to improve evaluations, assessments for veterans, caregivers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Senator Jerry Moran has introduced a bill to help veterans and their caregivers through improved evaluations and assessments, which include mental and neurological health.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), ranking member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, says on Tuesday, April 5, he introduced legislation that would improve the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers. He said the bill would create fair and commonsense processes for the evaluation and assessment of caregiver-dependent veterans.

Sen. Moran said the Reinforcing Enhanced Support through Promoting Equity for Caregivers Today (RESPECT) Act would amend the PCAFC to ensure mental health professionals and neurological specialists are present in the evaluation and assessment process for veterans.

Additionally, Moran said the bill would create an assessment waiver process for caregivers of veterans with chronic or degenerative conditions.

Moran noted the RESPECT Act would also ensure caregivers have access to valuable mental health resources in their communities through the federal grant-making process.

“Our nation’s veterans, who require a caregiver because of a mental health condition or brain injury, deserve an evaluation and assessment process equivalent to veterans that have suffered physical health conditions,” Moran said. “Receiving input from a veteran’s previous health care providers and providing access to a thorough history of a veteran’s treatment, will help the VA more quickly provide timely resources to our caregivers on the frontline.”

The Senator noted the legislation would amend the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers to explicitly include eligibility criteria specific to mental health conditions. He also said it would expand the lookback period for document review in specific cases from 6 months to 3 years to ensure the Department of Veterans Affairs has an adequate picture of an eligible veteran’s mental health or neurological condition.

Moran indicated the bill would also require the VA to include qualified mental health professionals and neurological specialists in the evaluation, review and assessment process. He said it would require the VA to create a process and requirements for training clinicians to properly document certain mental health episodes when eligible veterans are present at VA facilities and to ensure documentation is shared with PCAFC.

Moran said the bill would also create a mental health treatment module through a federal grant-making provision which will give caregivers the chance to seek mental health care in the community. He said it would also require the VA to take non-department documents and medical records into account when eligibility is determined.

Next, the Sen. said the bill would require the VA to consult with treating providers to decide an appropriate time limit for active veteran participation during any given 24-hours within the assessment process. He said it would clarify parts of the assessment and evaluation process which require caregiver participation to be conducted without requiring the veteran to be present.

Lastly, Moran noted the bill would create a “duty to assist” similar to the VBA duty to help and requires the VA to make a good faith effort to help the veteran get supporting documents within and outside of the VA. He said the bill would create an assessment waiver in circumstances where a participating veteran’s serious injury is due to a chronic or degenerative condition and there is a high chance the veteran’s dependency on personal services will not diminish.

To read the full text of the bill, click HERE.

