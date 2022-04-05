Mars bringing Milky Ways, jobs to Topeka area

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mars Wrigley is expanding its Topeka operations, adding jobs and new candy lines to the area.

The company announced Tuesday will invest $175 million in the facility. It will expand Snickers production, and add Milky Way and 3 Musketeers to the site.

The upgrades also include new equipment to improve efficiencies in their packaging process.

Mars Wrigley says the expansion create more than 100 jobs at the Topeka facility this year.

“We thank the city of Topeka, Shawnee County, and the state of Kansas for their continued partnership and support,” said Brian Pardo, Topeka Site Director, Mars Wrigley North America. “We’re proud to bring better moments to the Topeka community, and along with our investment, will continue our work with local organizations including Junior Achievement, the Topeka Zoo and Washburn Tech.”

Mars Wrigley opened the plant on Topeka’s south side in 2014. It currently produces Snickers, M&Ms Peanut, and Twix. The new investment will bring the total number of jobs to 500, with a more than $750 million investment.

“The team at Mars Wrigley has proven to be an incredible partner since the factory opened in Topeka in 2014,” GO Topeka president Molly Howey said. “GO Topeka is thrilled with the progress, and we look forward to supporting their growth in the future.”

Community leaders also are excited by the news.

“This expansion means more jobs in our community. I join others by celebrating this economic development achievement, and I look forward to seeing the new expansion come to life,” Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla said.

Shawnee Co. Commissioner Aaron Mays agreed.

“The Mars company has already made a powerful impact on Shawnee County,” Mays said. “This new investment in our community is further validation that operating in the Topeka area is good for business.”

The company already has launched construction. It is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

To view and apply for the available jobs, visit the careers page on Mars.com.

