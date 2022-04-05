Advertisement

KU fans storm Mass Street after Jayhawks secure national title

By Isaac French
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Thousands of fans took to Massachusetts Street in Lawrence to celebrate the Jayhawks national championship win.

The crowds were packed into bars along the popular street as they counted down the final seconds of the game against North Carolina together.

After the victory, the flood gates opened as fans celebrated in the streets...and even some in the trees.

They said KU being down in the first half made this win even sweeter.

“I knew we could do it. We have come down from bigger deficits, we are that team, Ochai Agbaji is that guy.”

Another fan said, “Since 2012 we were made for a comeback and we are national champions baby.”

“I was a little worried, but I did not stress about it because I know we are a second half team.”

With Jayhawk fans as far as the eye could see, they agree there is no better community to celebrate with. “The Lawrence community is just really strong.”

As for the win, one fan perched in a tree said, “It was amazing. The best game I have seen in my life.”

The Jayhawks will return to Lawrence Tuesday where fans said they will be waiting to welcome the champs home.

