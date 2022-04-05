Kansas ranks as one of worst states to work from home in

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has ranked as one of the worst states in the nation to work from home in.

With 20% of jobs moving to a remote platform even as most of the U.S. reopens to post-pandemic life, WalletHub.com says it released its report on the Best States for Working from Home, and Kansas ranked near the bottom.

To find which states are more conducive to a work-from-home lifestyle, the personal-finance website compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., against the share of workers working from home, internet cost and cybersecurity. It also said the report looked at how large and how crowded homes are in the state.

Together, WalletHub said the metrics indicate how feasible working from home is in terms of cost, comfort and safety.

Kansas ranked 32nd in the nation with a Work Environment rank of 34 and a Living Environment rank of 18 The state’s total score was 54.96.

The Sunflower State’s neighbors seem to not be as conducive either. Colorado ranked 29th with a Work Environment rank of 10 and a Living Environment rank of

45. Nebraska ranked 31 with a Work Environment rank of 47 and a Living Environment rank of 8. Missouri ranked 38th with a Work Environment rank of 33 and a Living Environment rank of 20. Lastly, Oklahoma ranked 46th with a Work Environment rank of 40 and a Living Environment rank of 39.

The states that ranked as the best to work from home in are as follows:

New Jersey Washington, D.C., Delaware Connecticut Massachusetts

The states that ranked the worst are as follows:

Alaska Mississippi Montana North Dakota Arkansas

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

