Kansas legends celebrate the new Jayhawks NCAA Championship win

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WIBW) - The confetti rains from the sky as the Jayhawks won their first NCAA Championship since 2008. A milestone moment in Kansas history. The KU Legends were here to celebrate the moment.

All-Americans.

“Man listen. I been in Championship level at all levels. High School. Junior High School. College. NBA,” Drew Gooden, Former KU All-American and NBA player, said. “But, for them to win this tonight man I feel like I won it tonight.”

“Man, it’s an unbelievable feeling,” Devon Dotson, Kansas 2020 All-American guard, said. “I came in with Ochai, Dave, DLo, seeing them get it done is just a blessing.”

Hall of Famers.

“It means everything for the KU family,” Paul Pierce, Basketball Hall of Famer and NBA Champion, said. “You see they always keep the former players involved. We come here, tradition stays alive.”

“I’m so happy for Coach Self keeping this tradition alive. These players, they earned every bit of this moment. We’re just proud of them. That’s why we’re here.”

Even the Shot.

“Greatest feeling in the world,” Mario Chalmers, member of Kansas 2008 National Championship team, said. “You know, we went through this in 2008 and to be able to come here and see this again and be able to celebrate with the team was a great accomplishment.”

Several generations of KU legends were witnesses to history.

“I’m glad they got it done.” Gooden said.

“It means a lot. They had a lot of doubters. A lot of people said they couldn’t do it,” Chalmers said. “Same with us. So, it’s just good to see them come out and be able to get a win like we did.”

The saw their beloved coach, Bill Self, win his second National Championship, becoming the first KU Coach to do so.

“That’s two and counting,” Gooden said. “That ain’t the last one. That ain’t the last one.”

“He’s one of the greatest coaches in basketball history,” Pierce said. “We all know that. He came here. He had a sight to have this program back on top and that’s what he did.”

"To be able to see him get his second one is amazing."



The man who hit "The Shot" Mario Chalmers (@mchalmers15) was happy to witness @CoachBillSelf win his second #NationalChampionship. #RockChalk pic.twitter.com/dvKECjpDSs — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) April 5, 2022

The legends welcomed the newest champions into their club.

“Look at me. I feel like I played and I won,” Pierce said. “That’s how we feel about the players.”

The Jayhawks will return to Lawrence where there is a massive party waiting for them of all these Kansas fans waiting to embrace their new NCAA Champions.

