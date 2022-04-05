Jersey Mike’s raises record-breaking $20 million for Special Olympics

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A record-breaking $20 million was raised nationwide for the Special Olympics during Jersey Mike’s Annual Month of Giving.

Jersey Mike’s says during its 12th Annual Month of Giving in March, it raised a record $20 million nationwide for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games and State Programs.

The sub shop chain said its locations nationwide accepted donations throughout the month to build to the company’s Day of Giving on March 30, when over 2,000 restaurants donated 100% of sales - not just profits - to help local athletes attend the 2022 Games from June 5 - 12, in Orlando.

“What an incredible and heartwarming day,” said Caroline Jones, Senior Vice President, Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems, Inc., and daughter of Founder Peter Cancro, about Day of Giving. “Our customers came out in droves buying subs to help our Special Olympics athletes. It created our biggest day of sales ever. Thank you to our customers, franchise owners, team members and Special Olympics family for making a difference!”

Jersey Mike’s said the fundraising total exceeded the $15 million raised during 2021′s campaign. It said since it began the Month of Giving in 2011, the sub shop said it has raised over $67 million for local charities.

“We are beyond humbled by the generosity of Jersey Mike’s and its customers,” said Joe Dzaluk, president & CEO, 2022 Special Olympics USA Games. “I was amazed at the energy and enthusiasm of the thousands of athletes, families and fans who visited Jersey Mike’s stores this month. We can’t wait for this June to display the grit, determination, and bravery of our athletes.”

Jersey Mike’s said from the beginning, its mission has been, “Giving... making a difference in someone’s life.”

In Kansas, Jersey Mike’s said its seven locations raised a total of $73,285.

For more information about Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.