Jayhawks fans line up early to get national championship gear in Topeka

Fans were lining up Tuesday morning outside Academy Sports + Outdoors at 1133 S.W. Wanamaker in...
Fans were lining up Tuesday morning outside Academy Sports + Outdoors at 1133 S.W. Wanamaker in Topeka to purchase T-shirts celebrating the Kansas Jayhawks' 72-69 victory over North Carolina in the 2022 NCAA basketball championship game Monday night in New Orleans.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Jayhawk fans were lining up early Tuesday outside a Topeka sporting goods store to purchase T-shirts celebrating the team’s hard-fought 2022 national championship victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels on Monday night in New Orleans.

People were gathering outside the Academy Sports + Outdoors store at 1133 S.W. Wanamaker, which was scheduled to open its doors at 9 a.m. to accommodate fans wanting to purchase KU championship apparel.

Kansas topped North Carolina 72-69 on Monday night at the Caesars Superdome, notching the Jayhawks’ fourth NCAA basketball title, with the others coming in 1952, 1988 and 2008.

The game marked the biggest comeback in NCAA championship game history, as the Jayhawks rallied from a 16-point deficit to win the game. Kansas trailed by 15 points at halftime.

The victory gave Jayhawks coach Bill Self his second NCAA championship at Kansas. He becomes the first Kansas coach to win more than one NCAA basketball title.

The Jayhawks Ochai Agbaji was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

Kansas finishes its championship season with a 34-6 record, while North Carolina ended the 2021-22 campaign at 29-10.

KU’s team is scheduled to arrive at Topeka Regional Airport later Tuesday before heading back to Lawrence for a celebration.

Check wibw.com throughout the day and watch 13 NEWS for more coverage of the Jayhawks’ arrival in Kansas.

